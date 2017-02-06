版本:
BRIEF-IHS MARKIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES

Feb 6 IHS Markit Ltd

* IHS MARKIT LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES

* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2025

* NOTES WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 4.75 PERCENT PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
