2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Bluestone strengthens team in advance of Cerro Blanco acquisition

Feb 6 Bluestone Resources Inc :

* Bluestone strengthens team in advance of Cerro Blanco acquisition; Keith Peck and Leo Hathaway appointed to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
