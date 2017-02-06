版本:
BRIEF-Tangelo sees Q4 2016 revenue of about C$9.36 million

Feb 6 Tangelo Games Corp :

* Tangelo pre-announces Q4 revenue and provides corporate update

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about C$9.36 million

* Tangelo Games Corp - continues to negotiate and evaluate potential alternatives with a number of strategic investors and partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
