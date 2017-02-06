BRIEF-OTTER TAIL REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 Otter Tail Corp
* OTTER TAIL CORPORATION REPORTS 2016 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.60, INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.60 TO $1.75 PER SHARE
* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017 TO BE $149 MILLION
* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $196.6 MILLION VERSUS $188.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.