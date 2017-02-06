版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-OTTER TAIL REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Feb 6 Otter Tail Corp

* OTTER TAIL CORPORATION REPORTS 2016 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.60, INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES 2017 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.60 TO $1.75 PER SHARE

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 TO $1.75 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017 TO BE $149 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $196.6 MILLION VERSUS $188.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
