BRIEF-NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO REPORTS Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.90

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 National Oilwell Varco Inc
* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS
* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS
* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.90
* Q4 REVENUE $1.69 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.62 BILLION
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016, COMPANY HAD TOTAL DEBT OF $3.21 BILLION, A DECREASE OF $2 MILLION FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2016
* BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG SYSTEMS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS $2.49 BILLION.
* BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT DEC 31, 2016 $818 MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT FROM Q3 OF 2016
* OTHER ITEMS IN QUARTER TOTALED $706 MILLION, PRETAX, PRIMARILY ASSOCIATED WITH INVENTORY CHARGES, FACILITY CLOSURES, AND SEVERANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.