版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 07:14 BJT

BRIEF-NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO REPORTS Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.90

Feb 6 National Oilwell Varco Inc

* NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.90

* Q4 REVENUE $1.69 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.62 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016, COMPANY HAD TOTAL DEBT OF $3.21 BILLION, A DECREASE OF $2 MILLION FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

* BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG SYSTEMS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS $2.49 BILLION.

* BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT DEC 31, 2016 $818 MILLION, UP 1 PERCENT FROM Q3 OF 2016

* OTHER ITEMS IN QUARTER TOTALED $706 MILLION, PRETAX, PRIMARILY ASSOCIATED WITH INVENTORY CHARGES, FACILITY CLOSURES, AND SEVERANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐