版本:
中国
2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit

Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners Lp

* Announces pricing of upsized common unit offering

* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit

