BRIEF-Antero Midstream prices 6 mln common units at $33 per common unit

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Feb 6 Antero Midstream Partners Lp
* Announces pricing of upsized common unit offering
* Prices 6 million common units at a public offering price of $33.00 per common unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.