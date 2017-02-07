BRIEF-Interoil secures US$470 million credit facility

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Interoil Corp
* Interoil secures US$470 million credit facility
* Interoil Corp - new facility will refinance and replace existing US$400 million secured capital expenditure facility
* Has entered into a new US$470 million senior secured credit facility
* Interoil Corp - facility is secured at an annual interest rate of libor plus 6.5 pct and terminates at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.