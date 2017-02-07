BRIEF-MEDNAX reports Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.00

Feb 7 Mednax Inc :

* Mednax reports fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.84; adjusted eps of $1.00

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.69 to $0.73

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 revenue $831 million versus I/B/E/S view $842.2 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mednax Inc- for 2017 Q1, Mednax expects earnings per share will be in a range of $0.69 to $0.73 per diluted share

* Mednax Inc says for 2017 Q1, Mednax expects that growth in EBITDA will be three percent to seven percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.40, revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $842.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2017 outlook assumes that total same-unit revenue growth for 3 months ended march 31, 2017 will be one percent to three percent

* "Mednax's results from operations in 2017 q1, when compared on a sequential basis to 2016 Q4, will be affected by annual seasonality"