BRIEF-Centene Corp Q4 EPS $1.45

Feb 7 Centene Corp

* Centene corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.19

* Q4 earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 revenue $11.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.94 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centene corp - december 31, 2016 managed care membership of 11.4 million, an increase of 6.3 million members, or 124% over 2015

* Centene corp - health benefits ratio (hbr) of 84.8% for q4 of 2016 compared to 88.0% in q4 of 2015

* Centene corp sees full year 2017 total revenue $46.0 billion - $46.8 billion

* Sees 2017 gaap diluted eps $3.82 - $ 4.26

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.67, revenue view $46.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centene corp - qtrly total revenues $11,911 million versus $6,302 million

* Centene corp sees full year 2017 adjusted diluted eps $4.40 - $4.85