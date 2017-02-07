BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Plc adjusted diluted EPS were $1.91 in transition period

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt plc reports transition period results and announces 2017 guidance
* 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share is $7.40 to $8.00
* Says net sales were $829.9 million in transition period, up 2.3%, or 2.6% on a constant-currency basis
* Sees 2017 total mallinckrodt net sales to decrease 2% to 5%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.55, revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says gaap diluted per share results from continuing operations were a loss of $1.67 in transition period
* Mallinckrodt plc - adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.91 in transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
