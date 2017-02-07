版本:
BRIEF-Fluor JV awarded feed contract for tengizchevroil multi-phase pump project in Kazakhstan

Feb 7 Fluor Corp

* Fluor joint venture awarded feed contract for tengizchevroil multi-phase pump project in kazakhstan

* Fluor corp- fluor booked its share of contract value in q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
