BRIEF-Wellcare Q4 adjusted EPS $1.03

Feb 7 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $6.00 to $6.25

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.03

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wellcare health plans- membership in medicare health plans segment was 345,000 as of december 31, 2016,increased sequentially from sept 30, 2016 by 7,000 members

* Wellcare health plans inc - q4 gaap total premium revenue $3,515.5 million versus $3,493.0 million

* Wellcare health plans inc- medicare health plans premium revenue in q4 of 2016 decreased slightly year over year to $956.0 million

* Wellcare health plans - medicare membership declined by 9,000 members compared with dec 31, 2015, primarily as a result of company's 2016 bid positioning

* Wellcare health plans inc - sees 2017 total gaap premium revenue $15.225 billion to $15.900 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $15.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wellcare health plans - membership in co's medicaid health plans segment increased by 156,000, or 6.5 percent, from dec 31, 2015 to about 2.5 million members as of dec 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue view $3.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S