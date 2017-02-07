版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 19:53 BJT

BRIEF-Epizyme elects Kevin Conroy to its board of directors

Feb 7 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme elects Kevin Conroy to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
