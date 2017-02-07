BRIEF-Spirit Airlines posts Q4 earnings per share $0.70

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
Feb 7 Spirit Airlines Inc
* Spirit Airlines reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $578.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $578.4 million
* Says total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for Q4 2016 decreased 3.6 percent
* Spirit Airlines Inc - Q4 2016 cost per available seat mile, excluding special items and fuel, of 5.44 cents, an increase of 5.6 percent
* Qtrly revenue passenger miles 5.36 billion, up 13.4 percent
* Spirit Airlines Inc qtrly load factor 81.4 pct versus 82.9 pct
* Spirit Airlines Inc qtrly available seat miles 6.59 billion, up 15.4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
