BRIEF-Graphic Packaging Holding Co posts adj. earnings $0.14/shr

Feb 7 Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic Packaging Holding Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 sales $1.057 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
