BRIEF-WestJet reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.47

Feb 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd

* WestJet reports fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.47

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q4 ASM 7.253 billion versus 6.525 billion

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q4 RPM 5.816 billion versus 5.114 billion

* Qtrly load factor 80.2 pct versus 78.4 pct

* Qtrly total revenues C$1,017.8 million versus C$958.7 million last year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd- qtrly CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share 9.87 cents versus 10.04 cents

* Q4 revenue view c$1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WestJet Airlines Ltd- qtrly yield 17.50 cents versus 18.75 cents

* WestJet - appoints Brad Armitage as new employee representative on board of directors filling vacancy created by resignation of Antonio Faiola