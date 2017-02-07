BRIEF-WestJet reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.47

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd
* WestJet reports fourth quarter and full-year results
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q4 ASM 7.253 billion versus 6.525 billion
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q4 RPM 5.816 billion versus 5.114 billion
* Qtrly load factor 80.2 pct versus 78.4 pct
* Qtrly total revenues C$1,017.8 million versus C$958.7 million last year
* WestJet Airlines Ltd- qtrly CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share 9.87 cents versus 10.04 cents
* Q4 revenue view c$1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WestJet Airlines Ltd- qtrly yield 17.50 cents versus 18.75 cents
* WestJet - appoints Brad Armitage as new employee representative on board of directors filling vacancy created by resignation of Antonio Faiola Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.