2017年 2月 7日

BRIEF-Azz Inc sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15

Feb 7 Azz Inc

* Azz Inc issues fiscal year 2018 guidance for revenue and earnings

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $900 million to $970 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $902.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
