BRIEF-Azz Inc sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Azz Inc
* Azz Inc issues fiscal year 2018 guidance for revenue and earnings
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $2.85 to $3.15
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $900 million to $970 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $902.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.