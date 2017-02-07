版本:
BRIEF-Ametek acquires Rauland-Borg Corporation

Feb 7 Ametek Inc

* Ametek acquires Rauland-Borg Corporation

* Says Rauland-Borg was acquired for $340 million, plus a potential contingent payment of $30 million

* Ametek Inc - Rauland-Borg was acquired for $340 million, plus a potential contingent payment of $30 million tied to achievement of certain milestones
