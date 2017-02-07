BRIEF-Aecom posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Aecom
* Aecom reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.20
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.24 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Aecom - fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $115 million
* Qtrly backlog as reported $43.9 billion, up 2 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.