BRIEF-Aecom posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

Feb 7 Aecom

* Aecom reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.80 to $3.20

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.24 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Aecom - fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $115 million

* Qtrly backlog as reported $43.9 billion, up 2 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
