BRIEF-Penske Automotive posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.91/shr from continuing operations

Feb 7 Penske Automotive Group Inc
* Penske Automotive reports record fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.91 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $4.00 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.97
* Q4 revenue $4.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.01 billion
* Q4 same-store retail revenue decreases 3.8 pct
* Qtrly same-store retail unit sales -2.2 pct to 106,948
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - for three months ended december 31, 2016 excluding foreign exchange, total revenue increased 5.7 pct
* Penske Automotive Group Inc says foreign exchange rates negatively impacted revenues by approximately $313 million in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
