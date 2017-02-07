BRIEF-Church & Dwight posts Q4 earnings per share $0.42

Feb 7 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Church & Dwight reports results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.72 to $1.74
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect 2017 reported and organic
sales growth of approximately 3 pct
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on a reported basis, 2017 EPS is
expected to be $1.72 to $1.74 per share
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - in 2017, we expect adjusted free
cash flow to exceed adjusted net income
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect to achieve 7 pct adjusted
EPS growth or $1.89 per share for 2017
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - for Q1, we expect reported and
organic sales growth of approximately 1-2 pct
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - sees Q1 EPS $0.46
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - qtrly net sales $896.0 million
versus $873.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $3.58
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $889.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
