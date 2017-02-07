BRIEF-CDW Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.86

Feb 7 Cdw Corp
* Cdw reports record fourth quarter sales and excellent
profitability
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 sales $3.492 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.52 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cdw - "we are well-positioned to achieve our target of
outpacing u.s. It market growth by 200 to 300 basis points on a
constant currency basis in 2017"
* On a constant currency basis, qtrly average daily sales
growth, versus q4 of 2015 was 5.0 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: