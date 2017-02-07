BRIEF-CDW Q4 non-gaap EPS $0.86

Feb 7 Cdw Corp

* Cdw reports record fourth quarter sales and excellent profitability

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 sales $3.492 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.52 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cdw - "we are well-positioned to achieve our target of outpacing u.s. It market growth by 200 to 300 basis points on a constant currency basis in 2017"

* On a constant currency basis, qtrly average daily sales growth, versus q4 of 2015 was 5.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: