BRIEF-Anavex reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

Feb 7 Anavex Life Sciences Corp -

* Anavex reports fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Says it is now able to initiate subsequent placebo-controlled efficacy and safety trials for Anavex 2-73 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease as well as rett syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
