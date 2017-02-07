BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports Q2 EPS $1.02

Feb 7 Cardinal Health Inc -

* Second-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 5 percent to $29.7 billion

* Having completed more than half its fiscal year, company is adjusting its fiscal year 2017 guidance range for non-gaap diluted EPS

* Cardinal Health reports second-quarter results for fiscal year 2017

* Q2 revenue $33.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $33.55 billion

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.35 to $5.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pricing in generic pharmaceutical market was a significant headwind for pharmaceutical segment profit and enterprise operating earnings

* Q2 non-gaap diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health Inc $1.34