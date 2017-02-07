BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports Q2 EPS $1.02

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Cardinal Health Inc -
* Second-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 5 percent to $29.7 billion
* Having completed more than half its fiscal year, company is adjusting its fiscal year 2017 guidance range for non-gaap diluted EPS
* Cardinal Health reports second-quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q2 revenue $33.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $33.55 billion
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $5.35 to $5.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.02
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pricing in generic pharmaceutical market was a significant headwind for pharmaceutical segment profit and enterprise operating earnings
* Q2 non-gaap diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health Inc $1.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.