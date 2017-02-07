BRIEF-DHI Group posts Q4 earnings per share $0.11

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 DHI Group Inc
* DHI Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $54.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DHI Group Inc says "strategic alternatives process we began during Q4 is progressing in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.