版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-DHI Group posts Q4 earnings per share $0.11

Feb 7 DHI Group Inc

* DHI Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $54.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DHI Group Inc says "strategic alternatives process we began during Q4 is progressing in line with our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐