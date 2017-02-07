BRIEF-S&P Global posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 S&P Global Inc
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 earnings per share $2.05
* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* S&P Global Inc - excluding impact of divestitures and recent acquisitions, FY organic revenue growth is expected to be mid single-digits
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.90 to $6.15
* S&P Global Inc - sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be $5.90 to $6.15
* S&P Global Inc - 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be $5.65 to $5.90
* In 2017, company anticipates continuing its share repurchase program, subject to market conditions
* For 4th quarter, ratings revenue increased 14 pct to $658 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.