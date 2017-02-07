BRIEF-TransDigm Group posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.57

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 TransDigm Group Inc
* TransDigm Group reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.57
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 sales $814 million versus I/B/E/S view $804.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $9.15 to $9.43
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.12, revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* TransDigm Group - "we are modestly Increasing our full year guidance to primarily reflect slightly higher revenues and a modest Increase in margin"
* TransDigm Group Inc says 2017 adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $12.02 to $12.30 per share
* TransDigm Group Inc - business jet and helicopter markets "remained weak" in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.