BRIEF-Tenneco reports Q4 EPS of $0.73

Feb 7 Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.73

* Q4 revenue $2.155 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.09 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 7 percent

* Tenneco says expects to better industry with 4 pct organic growth, driven by incremental content to meet tier 3 and euro 6 emissions regulations

* Says anticipates a currency headwind in Q1 of approximately 2 pct based on current exchange rates

* Company expects FY 2017 total revenue growth to outpace light vehicle industry production by 4 percentage points, resulting in 5 pct growth in 2017

* In 2018 and 2019, Tenneco expects continued revenue growth, outpacing industry production by 3 to 5 percentage points each year

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures between $360 million and $390 million

* Company's FY 2017 revenue growth estimate assumes light vehicle industry production growth of 1 pct

* For Q1 2017, co "expects a slight increase in commercial truck and off-highway revenues"

Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.67