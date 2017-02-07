BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) initiates prepackaged Chapter 11

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
Feb 7 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd -
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreements
* Expects to implement restructuring, emerge from court-supervised process expeditiously, which is expected to be concluded within 60 days
* Under plan, creditors holding in excess of $290.1 million principal amount are to receive about $84.0 million in cash in full settlement of indebtedness
* Expects cash on hand, cash from operating activities, and cash expected to be made available under a cash collateral order
* Vessels will continue to operate as scheduled
* Being advised by investment banking firm of Miller Buckfire & Co. and is receiving financial advice from Alixpartners, Llp
* Vendors, trade creditors, employees and unsecured creditors to be paid in full
* Plan supported by lenders and bondholders
* Proposed plan will restructure co's and subsidiaries' secured debt and pay in full allowed claims of unsecured creditors
* Says cash on hand and cash to be made available will be sufficient to fund its projected cash needs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , Canada's fifth-biggest lender, reported a 11.4 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses.
LONDON, May 25 A dovish Fed and a dollar retreat boosted emerging markets on Thursday, with stocks approaching two-year highs and the yuan scaling a two-month peak a day after a credit ratings downgrade.