版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二 20:45 BJT

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics announces NDA for Zilretta accepted by U.S. FDA

Feb 7 Flexion Therapeutics Inc :

* Flexion Therapeutics announces new drug application for Zilretta (fx006) accepted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - agency has established a user fee goal date under prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) of October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐