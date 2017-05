BRIEF-Aramark Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

Feb 7 Aramark :

* Aramark reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 revenue $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95 including items

* Aramark - board authorizes $250 million of share repurchases over two years

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aramark - is now expecting improved full-year free cash flow of greater than $350 million for 2017