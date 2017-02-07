版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-CTS announces Q4 adjusted EPS $0.29

Feb 7 CTS Corp

* CTS announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22

* Q4 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees fy 2017 sales $405 million to $420 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q4 sales $101.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $101 million

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $414.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
