BRIEF-CTS announces Q4 adjusted EPS $0.29

Feb 7 CTS Corp
* CTS announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.22
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Sees fy 2017 sales $405 million to $420 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q4 sales $101.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $101 million
* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $414.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
