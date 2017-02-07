BRIEF-Lennox International Q4 adj EPS $1.50 from cont operations

Feb 7 Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International reports strong fourth quarter to cap year of record profit and cash flow

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 from continuing operations

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.94 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent

* Q4 revenue $897 million versus i/b/e/s view $883 million

* Lennox international inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million

* Lennox international inc sees stock repurchases of $250 million in 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.85, revenue view $3.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S