BRIEF-Lennox International Q4 adj EPS $1.50 from cont operations

* Lennox International reports strong fourth quarter to cap
year of record profit and cash flow
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 from continuing
operations
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.94 from continuing
operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
* Q4 revenue $897 million versus i/b/e/s view $883 million
* Lennox international inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of
approximately $100 million
* Lennox international inc sees stock repurchases of $250
million in 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.85, revenue view $3.79
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
