BRIEF-Hudson Resources says European Investment Bank approves debt financing of White Mountain Project

Feb 7 Hudson Resources Inc -
* Announces that the European Investment Bank approves debt
financing of the white mountain project
* Management committee of EIB grants preliminary approval to
provide debt financing of up to $13 million for co's white
mountain anorthosite project
* Says cordiant Capital Inc approved lending Hudson
Greenland A/S up to $9.5m million
* Total white mountain project capital costs, including
reclamation costs and working capital are estimated at CDN$40m
* Hudson Resources says complete terms and conditions of the
loans remain confidential
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: