BRIEF-Iao Kun Group to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology

Feb 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology Co. Ltd.

* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 51 pct of Jia-Heng Industrial Ltd.

* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH will issue 12.484 million ordinary shares upon transaction's closing

* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH will also issue cash consideration that is contingent upon Liniu Network achieving after-tax income targets