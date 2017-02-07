BRIEF-Iao Kun Group to acquire majority interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology

Feb 7 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited to acquire majority
interest in Guangzhou Liniu Network Technology Co. Ltd.
* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH announced today that
it has entered into an agreement to acquire 51 pct of Jia-Heng
Industrial Ltd.
* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH will issue 12.484
million ordinary shares upon transaction's closing
* Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd - IKGH will also issue cash
consideration that is contingent upon Liniu Network achieving
after-tax income targets
