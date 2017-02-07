BRIEF-Autodesk says CEO to step down, announces board changes

Feb 7 Autodesk Inc
* Carl Bass has decided to step down as president and chief
executive officer, effective February 8
* Announces CEO transition
* Reaffirms Q4 and FY17 guidance
* Board has instituted a CEO search to consider candidates
* Sachem head designees Scott Ferguson and Jeff Clarke to
resign from board
* Bass will remain on staff as a special advisor to company
in support of transition to a new CEO
* Crawford Beveridge will remain non-executive chairman of
board
* Says new agreement between Autodesk and Sachem Head
Capital Management LP
* Says agreement calls for two of Sachem head's 2016
director nominees, Scott Ferguson and Jeff Clarke, to resign
from board of directors
* Sachem Head Capital has agreed to continue until June 2018
their earlier standstill and voting agreement provisions
* Board will begin a search for a new independent director
candidate, who will join when Ferguson and Clarke step down
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $2.02
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $472.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
