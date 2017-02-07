BRIEF-PAM Transportation Services reports Q4 EPS of $0.11

Feb 7 PAM Transportation Services Inc :
* P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. announces results for
the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $108.4 million versus $102.4 million
* Net income of $0.11 per share for Q4 of 2016
* Total operating revenues increased to $108.4 million for
q4 of 2016 compared to $102.4 million for q4 of 2015
* In quarter "overcapacity in industry resulted in sustained
downward rate pressure while cost increases in our operating
costs"
* In 2017, see new opportunities with new
retail,manufacturing customers,most of which either have
facilities or suppliers in Mexico
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: