BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings reports public offering of class A common stock

Feb 7 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc :

* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces public offering of class a common stock

* AMC Entertainment - commenced underwritten public offering of co's class a common stock, par value $0.01 per share in amount of $500.0 million

* AMC Entertainment - to use proceeds from offering to repay outstanding bridge loans incurred in connection with acquisition of carmike cinemas

* AMC Entertainment - also to use remaining proceeds to finance portion of previously announced acquisition of Nordic Cinema Group Holding AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
