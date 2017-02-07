BRIEF-Callidus Software reports Q4 loss per share $0.08

Feb 7 Callidus Software Inc

* Calliduscloud reports Q4 2016 total revenue of $56.1 million and $206.7 million in 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $56.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.6 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for Q1 of 2017, Calliduscloud expects SAAS revenue to be between $44.2 million and $45.2 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2017, Calliduscloud expects SAAS revenue to be between $190.0 million and $197.0 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2017, GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $21.5 million and $23.0 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for full year of 2017, non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $21.0 million and $23.5 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for Q1 of 2017, GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $6.3 million and $6.8 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for Q1 of 2017, non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $3.5 million and $4.5 million

* Callidus Software Inc - for Q1 of 2017, total revenue is expected to be between $56.4 million and $57.4 million