BRIEF-Container Store Group Q3 sales $216.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219 million

Feb 7 Container Store Group Inc
* The Container Store Group Inc announces third quarter
fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q3 sales $216.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $219 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Container Store Group Inc says comparable store sales for
Q3 of fiscal 2016 were down 3.9%
* Container Store Group says sees 2016 net sales to be
modestly below range of $820 million-$830 million; sees 2016 EPS
to be at low end of range of $0.20-$0.30
