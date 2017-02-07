BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces Q4 earnings per share of $0.87

Feb 7 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. announces fourth quarter earnings
per share of $0.87
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00
* Q4 earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 revenue $494.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $514.3
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 same-store sales
growth of 1% to 2%
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 restaurant-level
margin improvement of 10 to 30 basis points
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 capital expenditures
of approximately $100 million
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 free cash flow of
$160 to $170 million
* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc- Expects 2017 share repurchases of
$450 to $500 million
