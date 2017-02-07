BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co reports Q4 2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital program

Feb 7 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports fourth quarter
2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital
program
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees planning capital
expenditures for 2017 of $2.8 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Pioneer expects to place
approximately 260 gross horizontal wells on production in
spraberry/wolfcamp during 2017
* Pioneer Natural Resources - Sees 2017 production growth
rate for spraberry/wolfcamp ranges from 30% to 34%, with oil
production increasing 33% to 37%
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - "Company assumes that it
will continue to reject ethane throughout 2017 based on
continuing weak market conditions"
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - 2017 capital budget is
expected to be funded from forecasted operating cash flow of
$2.2 billion and cash on hand
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees Q1 2017 production is
forecasted to average 243 mboepd to 248 mboepd
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees Q1 2017 production costs
are expected to average $7.75 per boe to $9.75 per boe
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co sees Q1 2017 total
exploration and abandonment expense is forecasted to be $20
million to $30 million
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Quarterly production grew
by 3 mboepd compared to Q3 of 2016
* Q4 revenues and other income $1,168 million versus $1,074
million
* Q4 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
