BRIEF-Inphi Corporation announces Q4 and FY 2016 results

* Inphi Corporation announces Q4 and FY 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 from continuing
operations
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing
operations
* Q4 revenue $80.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $76 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Inphi Corp sees Q1 GAAP results are expected to be in a
range between net loss of $10.0 million to net loss of $11.2
million, or $0.24- $0.27 per diluted share
* Inphi Corp sees Q1 GAAP based gross margin is expected to
be 53.4% - 54.7%
* Inphi Corp sees Q1 non-GAAP net income is expected to be
in range of $19.2 million to $20.2 million, or $0.43 - $0.45 per
diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $83.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
