BRIEF-Parsley Energy announces consolidating midland basin acquisition, revises 2017 capital program and operating guidance, and provides updates on 4Q16 operations, year-end 2016 reserves, and recent hedging activity

Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley Energy announces consolidating midland basin
acquisition, revises 2017 capital program and operating
guidance, and provides updates on 4Q16 operations, year-end 2016
reserves, and recent hedging activity
* Parsley Energy Inc says deal for purchase price of
approximately $2.8 billion
* Parsley Energy Inc says upon deal completion, pending
acquisition will add approximately 71,000 net acres to company's
midland basin acreage portfolio
* Parsley Energy Inc says company expects to report 4Q16
capital expenditures of $155 million-$160 million
* Parsley Energy Inc says expects to report 4Q16 net
production of 44.8-45.2 mboe per day
* Consideration consists of about $1.4 billion of cash and
about 39.4 million units of Parsley Energy valued at about $1.4
billion
* Parsley Energy Inc says Parsley intends to finance cash
portion of consideration through equity and debt offerings
announced concurrently with acquisition
* Parsley Energy Inc says Parsley is raising 2017 net daily
production guidance by 5 mboe per day to a range of 62-68 mboe
per day
* Parsley Energy Inc says increasing expected 4Q17
production from 70-80 mboe per day to 75-85 mboe per day
