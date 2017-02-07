版本:
BRIEF-Kforce reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36

Feb 7 Kforce Inc

* Kforce reports fourth quarter revenues of $326.0 million and eps of $0.36

* Q4 earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 revenue $326 million versus I/B/E/S view $327.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 revenues of $330 million to $335 million

* Sees Q1 earnings per share of $0.22 to $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $327.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
