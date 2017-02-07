BRIEF-Mobileiron reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12

Feb 7 Mobileiron Inc
* Mobileiron announces strong fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $41 million to $43 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 7 to 16 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $175 million to $190 million
* Mobileiron Inc says Q4 gross billings were $55.4 million,
up 14% year-over-year
* Mobileiron Inc says Q4 recurring billings, which
represented 72% of gross billings, were $39.7 million, up 26%
year-over-year
* Mobileiron Inc says Q4 recurring revenue was $30.2
million, up 16% year-over-year
* Mobileiron Inc sees Q1 gross billings between $44 million
and $46 million, growth between 16% and 21% over last year
* Mobileiron Inc sees 2017 gross billings between $195
million and $210 million, growth between 7% and 15% over last
year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: