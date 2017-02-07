版本:
BRIEF-PROS Holdings reports qtrly net loss per share $0.61

Feb 8 PROS Holdings Inc

* PROS Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* PROS Holdings Inc qtrly GAAP revenue $39.9 million versus $42.0 million

* PROS Holdings Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.61

* PROS Holdings Inc sees Q1 total revenue $38 million to $39 million

* PROS Holdings Inc sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30 to $0.29

* PROS Holdings Inc sees FY total revenue $162.5 million to $165.5 million

* PROS Holdings Inc sees Q1 subscription revenue $11.5 million to $11.8 million

* PROS Holdings Inc sees FY subscription revenue $54 million to $55 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $38.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.83, revenue view $159.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $38.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
