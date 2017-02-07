BRIEF-PROS Holdings reports qtrly net loss per share $0.61

Feb 8 PROS Holdings Inc
* PROS Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* PROS Holdings Inc qtrly GAAP revenue $39.9 million versus
$42.0 million
* PROS Holdings Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.61
* PROS Holdings Inc sees Q1 total revenue $38 million to $39
million
* PROS Holdings Inc sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.30 to
$0.29
* PROS Holdings Inc sees FY total revenue $162.5 million to
$165.5 million
* PROS Holdings Inc sees Q1 subscription revenue $11.5
million to $11.8 million
* PROS Holdings Inc sees FY subscription revenue $54
million to $55 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $38.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.83, revenue view
$159.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $38.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
