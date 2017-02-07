BRIEF-Microchip Technology Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.11

Feb 8 Microchip Technology Inc

* Microchip Technology announces outstanding financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2017 sales $872 million to $908 million

* Microchip Technology Inc - GAAP net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 were $834.4 million, up 54.4%

* Microchip Technology Inc - non-GAAP net sales for q3 of fiscal 2017 were $881.2 million, up 59.6%

* Microchip Technology - revising long-term operating model upwards to 60% non-gaap gross margin, 36% non-gaap operating profit

* Microchip Technology Inc - capital expenditures for all of fiscal year 2017 are expected to be approximately $90 million.

* Sees Q4 earnings per share 71 to 81 cents

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.11

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $861.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S