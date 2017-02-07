BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2017 Q1 results

Feb 7 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings reports fiscal 2017 first quarter
results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 sales $339.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $358.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 3 to 5 percent
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Implementations underway for
approximately $130 million in annualized new business won in
past five quarters
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Company confirms sales and
eps outlook for fiscal 2017
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - As sales increase in
remainder of fiscal 2017, we expect to improve operating
leverage and margins
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.52
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc - Sees FY 2017 adjusted net
income in range of $1.15 to $1.20 per diluted share
