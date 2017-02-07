BRIEF-Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 Q1 results

Feb 7 Powell Industries Inc
* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 first quarter
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $110.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* New orders placed during Q1 of fiscal 2017 totaled $91
million compared to $111 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Backlog as of December 31, 2016 was $271 million compared
to $291 million as of September 30, 2016
* Q2 2017 revenue is not likely to improve sequentially from
Q1
* Continues to expect to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
